Famous Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, commonly referred to as K1 De Ultimate is excited as his daughter, Ganiyat, is about to wed.

The legendary musician announced on his Instagram page that his daughter had brought her fiance home for marriage.

According to the musician, the couple will be getting married soon as he has approved the relationship officially.

