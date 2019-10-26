Watching Horror Movie Makes Me Wet, Horny: Actress Nikki Samonas

by Eyitemi Majeed
Nikki Samonas
Nikki Samonas

Ghanaian actress, Nikki Samonas, has made a shocking revelation about herself by stating that she gets extremely wet and horny whenever she watches horror movies.

Speaking during an Interview on ‘UTV Atuu show’, she further explained that the fear and anxiety associated with watching such movies often make her cuddle the next person she is watching the movie with and she gets turned on eventually.

Also, Samonas revealed during the interview that she is currently seeing someone but not ready to walk down the aisle until she gets stable financially first.

