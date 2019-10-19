We Couldn’t Prove Allegations Against Kogi Deputy, Yet He Was Impeached: Panel Chairman

John Baiyeshea, the chairman of the committee of inquiry that was set up to look into the allegations levied against the impeached Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Simon Achuba has raised the alarm that despite not finding any fault in him, he was impeached by the state Assembly, the Cables reports.

John in his remark described the impeachment as the most bizarre thing he has seen in his life.

“This is the most bizarre thing that I have ever heard in my life,” Baiyeshea said.

“We submitted the report to the speaker around 1 pm and I left Lokoja for Abuja. I was at Gwagwalada area when one of the panel’s members who had not left Lokoja called to tell me that he saw it on television that the deputy governor had been impeached.

“As far as the report that we submitted to the house of assembly is concerned, the committee returned the decision that all the allegations were not proved. What the constitution said by section 188(8) is that, ‘once the panel returns a verdict like that. No further proceedings can be taken on it.’

“That is it. It is only when the panel returns a verdict that allegations have been proved (to be true) that they can go ahead within 40 days. When did the house sit? We delivered the documents and the house was not even in session today.”’