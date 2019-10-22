We Deserve Living Wage, Not Minimum Wage: NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has said that the Nigeria workers deserve living wages and not the much-publicised minimum wage.

According to the labour union, while workers in other clines have moved on to enjoy living wages, the workers in Nigeria stooped to beg for the new minimum wage.

This was made known by the president of the union, Ayuba Wabba at the commencement of 2019 NLC National leadership retreat in Enugu on Tuesday.

He said the aim of the retreat was to prepare the Nigeria workers for challenges of the future, particularly with the challenges faced by the exacerbated technology advancement.

He said, “In this era, our workers still face the indignity of indecent work. In this age and time, Nigeria workers are forced to beg for their salaries which are now owed in arrears.

“While other countries have fully accommodated and automated the process of minimum wage adjustments and are now focused on living wages, we are faced with a situation where we are forced to bargain too hard and wait for too long for meager increase in minimum wage and adjustments in salary.”