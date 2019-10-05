We Didn’t Vote Ebuka – Actress Lota Chukwu Reacts As VP Osinbajo Stuns In Agbada

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nollywood actress Lota Chukwu, had Nigerians on social media cracking their ribs after she reacted to a photo of the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, looking cool and fly in a white agbada.

The VP’s look had impressed many so much with lovers commenting on how good he looked.

However the actress had a different feel to the whole thing as she advised that Osinbajo should rather press employment, infrastructure and many other things that are not doing well in the country.

Lota further added that Nigerians did not vote popular fashionista, Ebuka, into government office.

See her tweet below:

