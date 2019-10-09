We Do Not Run Any Ponzi Scheme, Dunamis Church Wans Nigerians

The Dunamis International Gospel Centre, has said it does not have any connection with the Ponzi scheme making the rounds, “Dunamis Investment Platform.”

This was contained in a statement which was signed by Pastor Victor Stephen, the head of Central Admin of the church on Tuesday.

Full statement below:

“Our attention has been drawn to an online Ponzi scheme known as “Dunamis Investment Platform” where individuals are asked to invest a certain amount and get back double their investment within a few hours. THIS IS A SCAM!!!

Read Also: Dunamis Pastor, Paul Enenche, Reportedly Resurrects Dead Baby With Hole In The Heart (PHOTO)

“The general public is hereby notified that Dunamis International Gospel Centre does not run any Ponzi scheme either online or offline.

“The platform is apparently owned by fraudsters who are out to defraud people.

“Therefore, the general public is hereby warned not to transact any business with them as they are fraudsters who are out to defraud people of their hard-earned money.

“Report anyone involved in such act to the nearest police station.

“Finally anyone caught in this evil act will be made to face full wrath of the law. Blessings!!!”