We Don’t Have Direct Linkage With Our Embassies Around The World: Onyeama

by Temitope Alabi
Geoffrey Onyeama, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, has just revealed that his ministry does not have any direct communication link with Nigerian embassies in countries across the world.

The minister made this known while appearing before the house of representatives committee on foreign affairs on Thursday, October 17, to defend the ministry’s proposed budget for 2020.

In his words;

He said: “A foreign ministry really has to function in a global community of the 21st Century and this requires certain architecture, especially Information and Communication Technology.

“When you are operating a hundred offices around the world, communication becomes absolutely key – real-time communication – when you are also dealing with sensitive information, the capacity to also maintain that confidentiality.

“In the ministry, we don’t have direct linkage with our embassies around the world and even the most basic technology that will provide that is not even there. Even if we look at just within the ministry, the intranet system for communication has also become a real challenge.”

