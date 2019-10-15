We Fell In Love And Got Married Within Three Weeks: Ned Nwoko

Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels husband, has revealed that contrary to the belief that he met the screen diva through her mum, they actually met on their own accord, fell in love within three weeks and got married.

The billionaire business mogul made this known during an Interview with controversial On-Air- Personality, Daddy Freeze, which had in attendant, his lovely wife.

The love birds had the interview in Dubai where they are currently holidaying.

Actually some people thought I met her through her mother. No. We met, fell in love and got married within three weeks”

Watch the video below: