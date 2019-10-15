‘We Fell In Love Within Three Weeks Of Meeting’ – Ned Nwoko Shares His Love Story With Regina Daniels

Billionaire businessman Ned Nwoko in a chat with OAP, Daddy Freeze in Dubai has shared a thing or two about his marriage to actress Regina Daniels.

The 58-year-old in the interview reviewed he met Regina through her mother, Rita and they fell in love within three weeks and tied the knot.

“Actually some people thought I met her through her mother. No. We met, fell in love and got married within three weeks.

Regina speaking on her marriage said she is quite stubborn and does not think she can marry someone within her age bracket.

The young actress went on to say when she agreed to marry Mr Nwoko, she was more worried about what her family members and not what Nigerians had to say.

“The only thing I was worried about then was how I was going to tell my family. I didn’t think about outside. It was just my family.

“I don’t think I would have married somebody of my age because I am quite stubborn, very stubborn. My head is not down” she said.

Watch clips of the interview below.