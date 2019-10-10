‘We Learn A Lot From Our Places Of Discomfort’, Says Chris Attoh As He Returns To Social Media

Five months after the death of his second wife, Bettie Jennifer, Ghanaian actor, Chris Attoh has returned to social media.

Jennifer was shot dead in the U.S.

Taking to his IG page, Attoh spoke on learning a lot in the past few months.

In his words; “We learn a lot from our places of discomfort, the only way for a baby to come out of the womb is through it. I guess in life, you cannot protect yourself from sadness, without protecting yourself from happiness. It’s easier to stay open and trust God”.

Chris Attoh was formerly married to Nigerian actress, Damilola Adegbite before they ended things two years later. They have s son together.