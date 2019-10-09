We Move From One Village To Another Looking For Who To Rape — Arrested Rapists

Three teenagers have been arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 20-year-old woman in Paikoro, Niger State, following a report by the father of the rape victim.

Shafiu Isah, Jawalu Babuga, both 19, and Musa Sabiu, 18, allegedly accosted the victim on her way from work and raped her.

The suspects also revealed that they had been raping girls for a long time and have never been caught.

According to one of them: “We are street boys, we move from one village to another looking for whom to rape since we have no money to give to girls after sex.”

