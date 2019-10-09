We Move From Village To Village To Rape: Teenage Rapist Gang Confess

Three teenage rapist gang have confessed to moving from village to village to carry out their nefarious act shortly after they were nabbed by men of the Niger State Police Command.

The three men teenagers were nabbed for allegedly gang-rapping a 20-year-old woman in Paikoro area of the state.

They gave their names as Shafiu Isah 18, Jawalu Babuga, 19, and Musa Sabiu, 18. Also, they said they have been perpetrating the act for a very long time without getting caught.

Their words:

“We are street boys, we move from one village to another looking for whom to rape since we have no money to give to girls after sex.

We usually perform the act where nobody will see us and our victim cannot refuse us sex. We have no means of livelihood and that was why we resort to raping women and girls.”