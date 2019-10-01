We Must Pull Nigeria Out Of Its Marshmallow Of Centrifugal Excrescences: Obahiagbon

by Temitope Alabi
Hon. Obahiagbon
Hon. Obahiagbon

Honourable Obahiagbon has again shown his grammatical prowess in his Independence Day message to Nigerians.

According to him, we all need to reflect on the urgent need to rescue Nigeria from all the issues it’s drowning in.

“As we celebrate Nigeria’s autarky at 59, we must reflect on the urgent need to pull Nigeria out of its marshmallow of centrifugal excrescences that currently weighs against our centripetal agglutinants.

“The Sisyphean challenge to the pax Nigerian of our dreams, more than anything else, still remains our malodorous, putrescent, frankeinstous and opprobrious drift into a cocoon of ethnocentric chauvinism and syphilitic parapoism.

“Until we extirpate the hereinbefore mentioned gorgon medusa, all efforts at nation-building amounts to vacuous sciamachy.

“Best wishes Nigeria

“~ Patrick Obahiagbon.”

