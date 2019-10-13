We Were Deceived Into Attending A Conference Against Senator Abbo: Mubi PDP

Mubi North Local Government stakeholders of the People’s Democracy Party (PDP) in Adamawa state have said that they were deceived into attending a Press Conference against the Senator Ishaku Abbo, representing the Northern Part of the state.

Issuing a fresh conference to clarify their stand, the stakeholders speaking via Jauro Abacha of Kolere Ward in Mubi North told newsmen in Yola said they were conned by some of their folks into attending a sponsored Press Conference where categorical statements were made at disparaging Senator Abbo.

“That we only attended the sponsored Press Conference because we were deceived into doing so. The conveners told us to come to Yola to attend the judgment of the election tribunal, only to be commandeered into a Press Conference hall by some fellows.

” That we cannot identify with any arrangement that is predicated on lies and deception, which planning and arrangement we were not a part.

“That the fellows spearheading this charade are in fact members of other political parties as such they cannot be stakeholders in PDP.

“That we have no reason for whatsoever to distance ourselves from our Young and dynamic Senator.

” That we stand firmly by our duly elected Senator, and proudly applaud his work and representation so far.

“That any attempt to pull us into a conflict from which we are far removed is at the best mischievous unfair and ungodly.

“Therefore we distance ourselves as far as distance goes to from shameless dance of sycophancy and nothing can be farther truth and reality.

” However we affirm our loyalty and support to the PDP as long as she remains and just to our people.

Recall that a group of people in a Press Conference on 8th October 2019 in Yola said they are PDP stakeholders of Mubi North distancing themselves from the content of a video that went viral on the social made by Abbo.