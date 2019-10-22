We Will Correct All Errors Of PDP In Bayelsa: Oshiomhole

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has said if the party is elected in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Bayelsa State, it will correct all the wrongs committed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Oshiomhole, a former Edo state governor said this at the flag-off of the party’s campaign in Ogbia Town, Ogbia Local Government Area of the state.

He said, “APC is coming to right the wrongs of the PDP government in Bayelsa state, come Nov. 16.

“The APC government, under David Lyon, will work assiduously to provide security, employment, and empowerment for all Bayelsa people,” he said.

“I understand that my dear friend, the outgoing governor of Bayelsa, is already visited by the withdrawal syndrome facing any governor close to the end of his tenure.

“I want to assure him, on behalf of our candidate, Lyon, that he is not coming to chase him away or witch-hunt him; our candidate is only coming to correct his wrongs.

“Our desire is to see that the people of Bayelsa will witness greater development and sustainable growth,” he said.

“APC is coming to make a difference in Bayelsa; Lyon will not betray those who stand by him; he will carry the youth along; he understands the language of poverty.

“Lyon understands the deprivation which this state and people of the South-South went through, and that is why he decided to fight for justice,” he said.