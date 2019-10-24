We Will Decongest Prisons In Six Months: Aregbesola

Rauf Aregbesola, minister of interior, has said a committee has been set up to determine how the federal government can decongest the prisons in six months.

The minister said this while speaking at a public hearing organised by the national assembly joint committee on appropriation, on Wednesday.

According to Aregbesola, the committee has started working with the office of the attorney-general of the federation (AGF) to achieve the target.

His words, “In no distant future, we will reduce the issue of awaiting trial considerably; as we are also working with the governors on that. ”

“Close to 90 percent of the awaiting trial inmates are violators of state laws and so are essentially the responsibility of the various state governments.

“So, we need to carry them along in devising strategies to decongest the facilities. In six months, this will be put behind us.”

Aregbesola, also the former governor of Osun state made it known that there are 75,000 inmates in prisons across the country.