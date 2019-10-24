We Will Decongest Prisons In Six Months: Aregbesola

by Verity
Aregbesola
Rauf Aregbesola

Rauf Aregbesola, minister of interior, has said a committee has been set up to determine how the federal government can decongest the prisons in six months.

The minister said this while speaking at a public hearing organised by the national assembly joint committee on appropriation, on Wednesday.

According to Aregbesola, the committee has started working with the office of the attorney-general of the federation (AGF) to achieve the target.

His words, “In no distant future, we will reduce the issue of awaiting trial considerably; as we are also working with the governors on that. ”

Read Also: I Will Impose Serious Taxation For Wealthy Nigerians: Aregbesola

“Close to 90 percent of the awaiting trial inmates are violators of state laws and so are essentially the responsibility of the various state governments.

“So, we need to carry them along in devising strategies to decongest the facilities. In six months, this will be put behind us.”

Aregbesola, also the former governor of Osun state made it known that there are 75,000 inmates in prisons across the country.

Tags from the story
Minister of Interior, rauf aregbesola
0

You may also like

Police kill robbery suspects at his in-law’s home

The legendary designer and style pioneer, Dapper Dan will be at the GTBank Fashion Weekend – Register NOW to Attend | 10th & 11th November 2018

Today In Nigerian History: 26th January

Jonathan’s Son-in-Law Shot in Calabar

Beautiful Pre-wedding photos of young legal practitioners melt hearts online

Five Policemen suspended over the escape of murder suspect

Most Nigerians will gladly put their faces under Buhari’s smelly old a** and literally eat his sh*t – Fani Kayode fumes

Chapecoense

Chapecoense Player Wakes From Coma With No Memory Of Plane Crash

Scores Killed As Suicide Bombers Attack Mosque In Maiduguri

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *