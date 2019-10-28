Wear Kano Made Shoe, Aba Made Watch – Omokri Tells Buhari

Reno Omokri, a staunch critic of the APC led administration, this evening took a swipe at President Buhari over his administration’s decision to close the borders.

Recall that earlier in the day, Reno had called the president a hypocrite for closing borders while flying out of the country.

Also Read: Buhari Is A Hypocrite For Closing Borders: Reno Omokri

Reno in his post said the President should do away with his foreign items if he truly believes in border closure.