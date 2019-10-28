Wear Kano Made Shoe, Aba Made Watch – Omokri Tells Buhari

by Olayemi Oladotun

Reno Omokri, a staunch critic of the APC led administration, this evening took a swipe at President Buhari over his administration’s decision to close the borders.

Buhari and Omokri
President Buhari and Reno Omokri

Recall that earlier in the day,  Reno had called the president a hypocrite for closing borders while flying out of the country.

Also Read: Buhari Is A Hypocrite For Closing Borders: Reno Omokri

Reno in his post said the President should do away with his foreign items if he truly believes in border closure.

