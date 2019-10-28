Wear Kano Made Shoe, Aba Made Watch – Omokri Tells Buhari

Reno Omokri, a staunch critic of the APC led administration, this evening took a swipe at President Buhari over his administration’s decision to close the borders.
Recall that earlier in the day, Reno had called the president a hypocrite for closing borders while flying out of the country.
Reno in his post said the President should do away with his foreign items if he truly believes in border closure.
General @MBuhari wears IMPORTED $640 designer shoes and wristwatches. His second home is London. If he really believes in border closure, he should wear Kano made shoe and Aba made watch. Practice what you preach!
— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) October 27, 2019