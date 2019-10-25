What Celebrities Should Do Instead Of Impressing Others With Their Lifestyle: Foluke Daramola

Nollywood actress, Foluke Daramola, has advised that celebrities do not necessarily need to impress others with their lifestyles and achievement but should rather focus on inspiring others to achieve purposeful greatness.

Read Also: Go swap yourself with him in prison because some politicians are also into it; Foluke Daramola Slams Colleague Over Nairamarley

She made this known in an Instagram post on Friday, 25th October.

She wrote:

“No matter how good and popular you think you are as a celebrity, you cannot always be the star of the moment. Old stars will always fizzle out someday and new ones will always arise for the gracing of the prevalent moments.

New stars are born every day and old stars die everyday. The most important thing, however, is that one must always remain a responsible celebrity, who can impact lives positively, and one people must always look up to as a good role model for motivation to rise to their own stardom or live responsibly to achieve their set goals for life.

A celebrity is not a good celebrity if his life cannot always motivate other people to aspire for the best they deserve from life. A celebrity does not necessarily need to impress others with his life styles and achievements always, but to inspire others also to purposeful greatness”

See her post;