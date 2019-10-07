What I Will Do With My N60m Prize – BBNaija Winner, Mercy

Winner of Big Brother Naija Season 4 ‘Pepper Dem’ edition, Mercy Eke has disclosed her next move after carting away the prize money.

The Imo state born, who is the first woman to win the bragging rights of the reality show, took home the grand prize worth N60 million which includes; N30million cash prize; an SUV from Innoson Motors; a trip to Dubai for two, packaged by TravelBeta; a home make-over courtesy Scanfrost; a year’s supply of Pepsi and One Africa Fest VVIP experience; a year’s supply of Indomie Noodles and Munch It; and a brand new Oppo mobile smartphone.

While speaking with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the host of the reality TV show, Mercy said she would likely invest the money in fashion business.

In her words,

“I want to start my own fashion brand or label.”

The 26-year-old curvy video vixen beat Mike, Frodd, Omashola, and Seyi, the top five BBNaija housemates after polling the highest votes which is a whooping 20.5m votes representing about 41.77 percent of the total votes cast.