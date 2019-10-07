What I Will Do With My N60m Prize – BBNaija Winner, Mercy

by Amaka

Winner of Big Brother Naija Season 4 ‘Pepper Dem’ edition, Mercy Eke has disclosed her next move after carting away the prize money.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Mercy Eke
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Mercy Eke

The Imo state born, who is the first woman to win the bragging rights of the reality show, took home the grand prize worth N60 million which includes; N30million cash prize; an SUV from Innoson Motors; a trip to Dubai for two, packaged by TravelBeta; a home make-over courtesy Scanfrost; a year’s supply of Pepsi and One Africa Fest VVIP experience; a year’s supply of Indomie Noodles and Munch It; and a brand new Oppo mobile smartphone.

While speaking with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the host of the reality TV show, Mercy said she would likely invest the money in fashion business.

In her words,

“I want to start my own fashion brand or label.”

Read Also: Celebrity Week In Review: Oma Nnadi, Toyin Abraham Gives Us A Dramaless Week

The 26-year-old curvy video vixen beat Mike, Frodd, Omashola, and Seyi, the top five BBNaija housemates after polling the highest votes which is a whooping 20.5m votes representing about 41.77 percent of the total votes cast.

Tags from the story
Ebuka Obi Uchendu, Mercy Eke
0

You may also like

Banky W returns to school

Flavour Excitedly Appreciates God On 34th Birthday With Dapper Photo

Tinsel Actress, Damilola Adegbite Shuts Down Social Media with Sultry Birthday Photos

Nigerian Model Demands N97 Million From Bank For Using Her Photo Without Authorization

Yvonne Jegede dedicates her son (photos)

Funke Akindele Reached Out To Omotola Jalade On Instagram Amidst Rivalry War

World Cup: Senegal fans clean up stadium after their defeat against Poland

“You Can’t Be A Bride Because Of Your Nude Photos” – Fans Drag Uche Ogbodo

WATCH Aramide and Simi’s performance at Adekunle Gold’s Exclusive Album Listening

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *