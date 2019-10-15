What Positive Thing Has Buhari Done For The Masses: Reno Omokri Queries

Reno Omokri, a staunch critic of President Muhammadu Buhari, has launched another verbal attack on the President.
According to the critic, President Buhari has increased the price of fuel, value-added tax (VAT), electricity, passport, and even bank charges all to the detriment of the masses.
Also Read: South East Should Produce President In 2023: Reno Omokri
Hence, he queried the President on what he has really done to alleviate the suffering of the Nigerian masses.
See his tweet below;
General @MBuhari increased the cost of:
* Fuel
* VAT
* Account charges
* PHCN
* Passport, &
* Bank charge
He also increased Aso Rock’s maintenance budget. But what positive increase has he done for you the masses?
#TableShaker#FreeLeahSharibu #BuhariTormentor pic.twitter.com/TQ3MoVS9Nh
— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) October 14, 2019