What Positive Thing Has Buhari Done For The Masses: Reno Omokri Queries

by Olayemi Oladotun

Reno Omokri, a staunch critic of President Muhammadu Buhari, has launched another verbal attack on the President.

Reno Omokri, President Buhari
Reno Omokri, President Buhari

According to the critic, President Buhari has increased the price of fuel, value-added tax (VAT), electricity, passport, and even bank charges all to the detriment of the masses.

Also Read: South East Should Produce President In 2023: Reno Omokri

Hence, he queried the President on what he has really done to alleviate the suffering of the Nigerian masses.

See his tweet below;

Tags from the story
Muhammadu Buhari, Reno Omokri, VAT
0

You may also like

2015: Jonathan Urges Youths To Vote For Credible Candidates

Collation, Declaration Of Bayelsa Guber Election Results To Commence 6P.M – INEC

Atiku in limbo, calls APC “a dying party” as he dumps the ruling party

Aregbesola Urges Nigerians To Resist Misuse Of Soldiers During Elections

2015: Jonathan ‘Considering’ Other Venues For Declaration; Not Sure Of Eagles Square

Assets Declaration: How Buhari’s Herd Grew From 150 Cows To 270 In 5 Months – PDP

I’m Hopeful Of Emerging Senate President – Saraki

National Chairman: Allow Internal Democracy To Prevail, Dokpesi Tells PDP Govs

Davido’s Uncle, Ademola Adeleke Defeats Aregbesola’s Candidate; Wins Osun West Poll + Full Results

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *