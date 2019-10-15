What Positive Thing Has Buhari Done For The Masses: Reno Omokri Queries

Reno Omokri, a staunch critic of President Muhammadu Buhari, has launched another verbal attack on the President.

According to the critic, President Buhari has increased the price of fuel, value-added tax (VAT), electricity, passport, and even bank charges all to the detriment of the masses.

Hence, he queried the President on what he has really done to alleviate the suffering of the Nigerian masses.

