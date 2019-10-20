‘What’s Up Son’, Davido Talks To His Bouncing Baby Boy (Video)

by Amaka

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido has just welcomed a bouncing baby boy with his fiancee, Chioma Avril Rowland in a hospital in London.

Davido Chioma
Afro Music Star Davido and Wife, Chioma

The singer had earlier revealed on his Twitter page that Chioma Avril Rowland was in the labor room and he also praised women.

The proud father, who is in a celebratory mood, also took to Snapchat to share a video of himself welcoming his son to the world.

Davido said,

“Whatsup Son…Omo oba”

Read Also: Tacha Screams ‘No Leave No Transfer’ On Stage At 13th Headies (Video)

The baby is the singer’s third child and Chioma’s first.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Chioma, Davido, london
0

You may also like

“The Stew”, Wizkid and Don Jazzy react to Tiwa’s MTV win

Advice Column: My Pregnant Girlfriend Still Hangs Out With Her Former Husband with Whom She Has a Child

Actor, Uti Nwachukwu

[VIDEO]: Uti Nwachukwu Shares Heart-Wrenching Story Of Woman And Her Family Kidnapped By Herdsmen

Why Buhari Did Not Make Me A Minister – Falana

Buhari Says Looters must face the law

2019: Emir Sanusi warns Nigerians against electing uneducated leaders

Ekiti state civil servant hangs self at state secretariat

Communal Clash!!! Three persons killed in Plateau State

'Fairy tale books should be trashed' - Nigerian lady gives reasons

‘Fairy tale books should be trashed’ – Nigerian lady gives reasons

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *