‘What’s Up Son’, Davido Talks To His Bouncing Baby Boy (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido has just welcomed a bouncing baby boy with his fiancee, Chioma Avril Rowland in a hospital in London.

The singer had earlier revealed on his Twitter page that Chioma Avril Rowland was in the labor room and he also praised women.

The proud father, who is in a celebratory mood, also took to Snapchat to share a video of himself welcoming his son to the world.

Davido said,

“Whatsup Son…Omo oba”

The baby is the singer’s third child and Chioma’s first.

Watch the video below: