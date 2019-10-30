When Next Am Coming To This World, I Want To Be A Full House Wife: Liz Anjorin

by Valerie Oke
Liz Anjorin
Liz Anjorin

Actress Lizzy Anjorin has stated that when next she comes into this world, she is definitely coming as a full house wife. Speaking via an Instagram post, she further shared that she intends to come back as a full housewife to a money bag with brains and a good heart.

The screen diva then lamented that her current workload is killing or maybe she is just a lazy person.

Read Also: Lizzy Anjorin Spills Toyin Abraham’s Dirty Secret, Says She Is Broke, Gave Birth In A Traditional Home

The beautiful actress was recently involved in a spat with fellow actress, Toyin Abraham, over  Instagram posts.

She wrote:

