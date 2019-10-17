‘Where Can I Buy Nipples?’, Actress Wunmi Toriola Asks

by Michael
Wunmi Toriola
Nollywood Actress Wunmi Toriola

Nollywood actress Wunmi Toriola has expressed her frustration over what nursing mothers experience during breastfeeding.

The actress who recently welcomed her first child has taken to Instagram to express how difficult male children can be during breastfeeding.

Taken to Instagram, the Nollywood star posed a question to her followers while she shared a picture of herself looking over a mirror.

Her photo was captioned: “Pls where can i get nipples to buy ?????? boy child and breast 😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳, choi but God I am not complaining ooooo, Forever grateful🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻.”

