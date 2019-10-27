Why ASUU Is Opposed To IPPIS: Buhari’s Aide

by Valerie Oke

 

Buhari's aide
Lauretta Onochie

President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on social media, Lauretta Onochie, has said that the reason the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, is opposed to plans by the federal government to impose Integrated Personnel Payroll System (IPPIS) on its members is because they have skeletons in their cupboard.

The leaders of ASUU had threatened a showdown and summoned an emergency National Executive Council meeting to mobilise its members to that effect.

This was after Buhari reportedly directed that any worker not on the IPPIS would no longer receive monthly salary.

Speaking on the proposed opposition of ASUU against IPPIS, Onochie said via her Twitter handle on Sunday that the “reason ASUU is fighting the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) is that many Lecturers dash from one university to another as full-time Lecturers. The IPPIS will expose those with multiple full-time jobs.”

