Why Buhari Is Not Building Schools In Northern Nigeria

Reno Omokri, the self-proclaimed tormentor of President Muhammadu Buhari, has revealed the reason the President is not building schools in Northern Nigeria.
The staunch critic of the president pointed out that a more educated population leads to decrease in the growth of population.
Reno expressed that the president cannot afford a reduction in population of the north in order to win election.
Studies show that the more educated a people are, the less their population increases. This is the real reason behind General @Buhari’s refusal to build schools in Northern Nigeria. He does not care how much they breed as long as he can win elections#NigeriaHeadingForImplosion
