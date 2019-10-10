Why Buhari Is Not Building Schools In Northern Nigeria

Reno Omokri, the self-proclaimed tormentor of President Muhammadu Buhari, has revealed the reason the President is not building schools in Northern Nigeria.

The staunch critic of the president pointed out that a more educated population leads to decrease in the growth of population.

Also Read: ‘If I Were President, I Would Ban Importation Of Human Hair, Bleaching Cream: Reno Omokri (Photo)

Reno expressed that the president cannot afford a reduction in population of the north in order to win election.

See his tweet below: