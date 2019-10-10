Why Buhari Is Not Building Schools In Northern Nigeria

by Olayemi Oladotun

Reno Omokri, the self-proclaimed tormentor of President Muhammadu Buhari, has revealed the reason the President is not building schools in Northern Nigeria.

Reno Omokri, President Buhari
The staunch critic of the president pointed out that a more educated population leads to decrease in the growth of population.

Reno expressed that the president cannot afford a reduction in population of the north in order to win election.

See his tweet below:

