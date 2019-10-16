Why Ekiti Is One Of Nigeria’s Most Difficult States To Rule: Fayemi

by Verity
Governor Fayemi
Kayode Fayemi

Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has said that the state is one of the most difficult states to rule even though it is one of the least populated.

The governor said this as he marked his one year of his second term on Wednesday.

He said, “you have three million governors in Ekiti and everybody is opinionated. I am not a social animal. I don’t go to parties but these days I do.’’

Speaking to journalists in Lagos, Fayemi, Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF, decried that most of the legacy programmes of his first term were abandoned by the immediate past administration of Ayo Fayose, noting that he has re-started the projects and programmes.

He listed his achievements in the last one year to include: regular payment of salary; increasing Ekiti share of Value Added Tax, VAT; paying part of salary arrears, which jumped from one month when he left office in 2014 to 10 months when he returned last year; fixing access roads; rehabilitating dams; constructing pipelines; rebuilding hospitals and schools; paying N5000 social welfare to the elderly; payment of WAEC and NECO fees of students, re-introduction of free education; school feeding programme; handing over mission schools to their owners; embarking on the proposed Ekiti airport project and agro-allied projects with the assistance of the World Bank and African Development Bank, ADB among others.

Read Also: Here’s Why Nigeria Should Scrap The Senate: Gov Fayemi

In the next three years, the governor said the airport project, Agric processing zone with rice, and cassava processing mills and silos, building Smart City (knowledge zone), reconstructing the Ado-Akure Road, and taking Ekiti out of the economy of civil service, would be pursued with vigour.

Vowing to take Ekiti back to the top as education state, he said he has no apology for insisting that Ekiti should return to its pride of place.

