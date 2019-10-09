Why I Appointed My Daughter As Political Aide: Okowa

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has defended his decision to appoint one of his daughters as a political aide, saying she is very qualified.

According to Okowa, while speaking on Tuesday at a media quarterly briefing in Asaba, Delta State capital, his daughter is more than qualified for the position.

“It is not true that I have two of my daughters appointed. I have only one appointed and she is rightfully qualified,” he said.

“I do not have any daughter on social media. The one appointed for girl child education is rightfully qualified.

“I do not have any apologies for that because I know the quality of the daughter that I have.”

As for who becomes the next governor of the state in 2023, Okowa said;

Read Also: Election Tribunal Upholds Governor Okowa’s Victory

“I am not God. I don’t make a governor. Nobody makes a governor. It is only God that can make one.

“The important thing is we want to ensure there are unity and equity and we will continue to work towards achieving a situation that keeps us united as Deltans, realising that working together makes us stronger as a people,” he said.