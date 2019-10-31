Why I Deactivated My Instagram Account: Tacha

by Amaka Odozi

Tacha, former Big Brother Naija season 4 housemate made headlines after it was revealed that her verified Instagram account was no longer active for some reasons.

There were reports that Instagram deactivated her accounts after web users kept reporting her page to them.

During a live video session with reality star, Tboss, Tacha cleared the air, giving an explanation as to why her account was taken down from the photo-sharing platform.

The controversial reality star said,

“I could not attend to everyone on my dm so I decided to take a break, my account was never hacked or deactivated by anyone, I did it myself.”

Tacha joined Tboss’s live video through her Business page, “everythingTacha”

