Why I Didn’t Like Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving Madrid: Messi

6 times Ballon d’Or winner, Lionel Messi, has shared that he didn’t want rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, to leave Real Madrid for Juventus because his stay in La Liga gave a plus to their rivalry.

Speaking during an interview with RAC 1, he added that he knows that the Los Blancos would greatly miss his exit.

His words:

“I wanted him to continue with Real Madrid,”

“He gave a plus to the rivalry in the Clasico and La Liga.

“Real Madrid will continue to challenge because they have very good players, but I already said that the team was going to feel his loss for what he meant and that the squad would notice. But they have plenty of players to allow them to fight for every title and they have a lot of history.”