Why I Mention Dangote, Otedola In My Songs: Teni

‘Billionaire’ music crooner, Teniola Apata, also known as Teni the Entertainer, has disclosed the reason she mentions influential Nigerian names in her songs.
Information Nigeria recalls the female musician owns a hit track titled ‘Case‘ in which she says,
“My papa no be Dangote or Adeleke… but we go dey okay”
During an interview with Sunday Scoop, the award-winning artiste explained why she added the names in the lyrics of her song saying,
“I grew up being exposed to a lot of cultures and one essential part of that is praise-singing people. I decided to incorporate that practice into my songs so that people could relate more with them,”.
“This project basically encourages people to lead their best lives, achieve their dreams and generally enjoy what life has to offer. No doubt, life has its challenges, but sometimes, one just needs to take a break and enjoy it.”
“I don’t really know the misconceptions that people have about me but I try to be myself at all times. Being real is the best thing one can do in this world.”