Why I Mention Dangote, Otedola In My Songs: Teni

‘Billionaire’ music crooner, Teniola Apata, also known as Teni the Entertainer, has disclosed the reason she mentions influential Nigerian names in her songs.

Information Nigeria recalls the female musician owns a hit track titled ‘Case‘ in which she says,

“My papa no be Dangote or Adeleke… but we go dey okay”

During an interview with Sunday Scoop, the award-winning artiste explained why she added the names in the lyrics of her song saying,

“I grew up being exposed to a lot of cultures and one essential part of that is praise-singing people. I decided to incorporate that practice into my songs so that people could relate more with them,”.



Speaking on her latest feats at the 13th Headies, Teni said that winning awards and touring 35 cities had been the high points of 2019 for her so far.

“God has just been great. From the BET to MTV EMA, getting endorsements, and touring over 35 cities across the world and seeing thousands of beautiful people who came out to see me, it has been nothing but high points all through the year,” she added.

The younger sister to the singer, Niniola also explained the idea behind the song, Billionaire and the Extended Play saying,

“This project basically encourages people to lead their best lives, achieve their dreams and generally enjoy what life has to offer. No doubt, life has its challenges, but sometimes, one just needs to take a break and enjoy it.”

When asked to name the misconceptions people have about her, the Dr Dolor entertainment front-liner said,

“I don’t really know the misconceptions that people have about me but I try to be myself at all times. Being real is the best thing one can do in this world.”