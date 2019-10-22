Why I Performed With My Sanitary Pad On Display – Singer Fantana

by Temitope Alabi
Ghanaian singer Fantana has finally opened up on why she performed with her sanitary pad showing.

The singer mad news after photos of her performing on stage at Shatta Wale’s concert emerged online with it showing her sanitary pad.

Fantana had donned a very short dress for the show, she showed off her thighs, making other things below her dress quite visible.

Reacting to the photo, Fantana said her menstrual period came on few minutes before the show, so she had to perform like that.

In her words:”Regardless of my costume being transparent, my only option was to put on a sanitary pad and still go ahead to perform. I am a woman and I’m not ashamed of menstruating.

“I want to urge every woman to resist being discriminated against because of menstruation. I hope some people read wide and learn about menstrual health to stop the stereotype against young girls and women.

“Yes my menses appeared 30 minutes to my performance and I had to put on a sanitary pad and still go on stage.

“Menstruation is not a shame and I urge all young women take a cue from my actions and not to let it stop them from doing anything they want to do.”

