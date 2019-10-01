‘Why I Regret Supporting Tacha’ – Uche Maduagwu

Nigerian actor Uche Madugwu has taken to his IG page to give reasons why he regrets supporting Tacha when she was in the house.

According to Uche, he was swayed by her beauty, but he must confess that Mercy is a queen.

Read Also: BBNaija: E-money Makes U-Turn Over N20M Promise To Tacha

“I regret supporting Tacha in BBnaija 2019. I was carried away by her beauty, but Mercy is a Queen.

“I should have listened earlier to all my fans in Nigeria, London, Ghana and the rest of the world who told me not to support her.

“It’s better for a housemate to be voted out from BBnaija, than for such a housemate to be disqualified; that one is a national disgrace.

“If such a housemate were to be in a more civilised society like the UK or America, people will never support such housemate because of the shame of being disqualified on a reality television show.”

