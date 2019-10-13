‘Why I Stayed Abroad For A Long Time’ – Aisha Buhari

Aisha Buhari, the wife of Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, has returned to the country and revealed why she’s been away for some months.

Via statement by her Special Assistant Media Olabisi Olumide-Ajayi, Aisha Buhari said she was away for that long to spend time with her children.

“Before the advent of this administration it had always been the custom for her to take a long vacation with her children but since the President was elected and due to exigencies of duty it has not been possible.

“However this year she decided to break the jinx and spend time with them, especially since Mr President has graciously appointed Special Advisers and Personal assistants to her.”