Why I Think My Boyfriend Is Having Sex With His Mom: Nigerian Lady

Nigerian relationship expert, Joro Olumofin, has shared the story of a lady who thinks her boyfriend may be sleeping with his mom.

According to the story, the lady said he has been dating the guy for close to two years but started suspecting after she started purging one night.

Read Also: He Spread My Legs Like Chicken On Barbecue Stick; Married Woman Narrates Cheating Experience

She said she then went to meet the boyfriend to tell him that she needs to go to the hospital only to meet him sucking her mother’s boobs and moaning.

Read the full story below: