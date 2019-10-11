Why I Think My Boyfriend Is Having Sex With His Mom: Nigerian Lady

by Eyitemi
File photo of a man and a woman in bed
File photo of a man and a woman in bed

Nigerian relationship expert, Joro Olumofin, has shared the story of a lady who thinks her boyfriend may be sleeping with his mom.

According to the story, the lady said he has been dating the guy for close to two years but started suspecting after she started purging one night.

Read Also: He Spread My Legs Like Chicken On Barbecue Stick; Married Woman Narrates Cheating Experience

She said she then went to meet the boyfriend to tell him that she needs to go to the hospital only to meet him sucking her mother’s boobs and moaning.

Read the full story below:

Tags from the story
Joro Olumofin
0

You may also like

Photo:9 year old househelp burnt with electric iron by her Guardian

14 Natural Foods That Boost The Immune System

12 Reasons Women Don’t Date ‘Nice Guys’

Top Celebrities Grace The Future Awards National Enterprise Conference

First Aid: How To Help A Victim Of Heat Exhaustion!!!

Groom Killed By Gunmen On Bike In Kano

Buzzing Today: Who’s your daddy??? Check out the very glitz and Glamour from Osinbajo’s daughter’s Wedding

8 Topics Married People Don’t Talk About (But Should)

Amazing Transformation Photos Of A Female Nigerian Doctor Based In The US

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *