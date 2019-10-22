Why I Was Initiated Into Aniocha Women’s Cult – Regina Daniels

by Temitope Alabi
Nollywood Actress Regina Daniels
Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has opened up on why she was initiated into the Aniocha women’s cult when she got married to her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

In an interview with Vanguard, Daniels said the initiation rites carried out during her marriage to Nwoko, was not an initiation but an act of welcoming to womanhood as well as being part of an elite group of women of substance.

“First of all, I will not call the ceremony at that time an initiation, it is more like being welcome to womanhood and for you to be part of that group.

“It’s an elite group, you must be married and be a woman of substance. I will say I’m even privileged to be part of that group.”

