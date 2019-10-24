Why Naira Marley’s Trial Was Adjourned Till December

The trial of Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, over alleged fraud charges at the federal high court in Lagos on Thursday, was adjourned until December 11 and 12, for continuation.

The Nigerian singer was charged by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) with 11 counts bordering on conspiracy, possession of counterfeit credit cards, and fraud.

The presiding judge, Nicholas Oweibo, on Thursday, adjourned the case shortly after the defence counsel had began cross-examination of the first prosecution’s witness who began his evidence on Wednesday.

However, a disruption erupted in the court amongst the counsels because of insufficient seating arrangement — this promoted the judge to move the trial to a further date.