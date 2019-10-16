Wife Abandons Husband After Moving To America

A Twitter user has shared the painful experience of another man, whose wife abandoned him after relocating to the United States of America.

She explained in her tweet, the circumstances surrounding the whole event which left the Nigerian man devastated.

According to the Twitter user, a man and his wife planned for her to have an arranged marriage in America in order to facilitate her residency. Things went south however when she decided to stick with the ‘arrangee’ husband, abandoning her Nigerian husband.

