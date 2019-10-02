Wife Of Late Governor, Aisha Audu Joins Kogi Guber Race

by Verity
Former first lady, Aisha Audu
Mrs. Aisha Audu Abubakar, YPP 2019 Kogi Gubernatorial candidate

A former first lady of Kogi State, Aisha Abubakar Audu has officially joined the race of the governorship election in the state.

According to Mrs Audu, if elected on November 16, 2019, she would tackle poverty, corruption and all forms of social vices in Kogi State.

In a statement from her Media Office, made available to Journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, Mrs Audu is contesting on the platform of the Young Progressives Party, YPP.

She is the widow of a former governor of the state, Abubakar Audu and according to her,  her decision to contest on YPP’s platform was informed by the party’s grassroots support and ideology.

“YPP has deepened its root in past months in Kogi State.

Read Also: Dino Melaye Turns Down Offer To Lead PDP Campaign In Kogi

“The late Abubakar Audu/Faleke political family would be part of the structure in order to bring to reality what the late Audu would have accomplished for the state before he died.

“She has scaled through the Independent National Electoral Commission process; her name has been published as a candidate. It’s now time for the electorate in Kogi State to rally round her”, the statement added.

Mrs Audu, an indigene of Kogi East was among the three female candidates on INEC’s final list to contest November 16 gubernatorial election with Mr. Suleiman Ozigi from the Central Senatorial district as running mate.

 

