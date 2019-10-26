Willie XO Shares Update On Rap Battle Between M.I, Vector

by Michael Isaac
Willie XO
Nigerian songwriter Willie XO

Nigerian singer, songwriter, Willie XO has shared an update concerning the rap battle scheduled for two Nigerian rappers, MI and Vector.

XO took to his Instagram to share the update, hinting that fingers are still crossed for the scheduled rap battle.

Recall that Willie XO and socialite Hushpuppi had earlier staked N40M on the rap battle.

He also pointed out that he has spoken to M.I who has said that he will get back to him soon.

M.I is believed to be talking to his management about the rap battle. Till then, fingers crossed.

See His Post Here:

Willie XO
Willie XO’s Instagram Story Update
Tags from the story
MI Abaga, Vector, Willie XO
