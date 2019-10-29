Witches Are Complaining Buhari Flies More Than Them: Omokri

Following reports of President Muhammadu Buhari‘s two weeks private trip to the United Kingdom, Reno Omokri, ex-aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, has reacted by saying witches have started complaining that Buhari flies more than them.

Speaking via his Twitter handle, Omokri further sarcastically queried if Buhari has now become the new Chief of Air Staff???

Even witches are complaining that General Buhari now flies more than them! 16 days in London, after 3 days in Saudi, after 3 days in Russia, after 3 days in SA, after 4 days in Japan. Is Buhari now Chief of Air Staff?