“Without Yahoo Boy, How Will You Eat?” – Joro Olumofin Attacks Tunde Ednut

Relationship expert, Joro Olumofin has taken to his Instagram page to blast popular entertainer, Tunde Ednut for tarnishing the image of his brand.

It all began when Tunde Ednut shared a post on Friday, insinuating that most of the relationship expert’s stories might be fake and scripted.

Reacting to this, Joro stressed the fact that he and the entertainer are not on same level and he would not stoop so low to his level.

The relationship blogger also listed out his achievements, adding that Ednut won’t be able survive if it weren’t for the money he gets from celebrities and yahoo yahoo boys.

See full post below: