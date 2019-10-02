Wizkid Accepts Responsibility For Teni’s Pregnancy (Photo)

Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid recently accepted to be the father of fellow colleague, Teni’s baby after she declared that she is pregnant on Twitter.

Teni had taken to the micro-blogging platform to reveal that she took in immediately she listened to the singer’s latest track, Joro.

The singer also shared a scan picture of a developed embryo on her Twitter page and the baby is named after her latest song, Billions.

Information Nigeria recalls Wizkid had disclosed that he would like to start an ashewo business after Teni offered to give back to the society.

