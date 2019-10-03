Wizkid And I Are Friends With Benefits, Says Tiwa Savage (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has cleared on her relationship with fellow colleague, Wizkid, stating they are “friends with few benefits.”

Tiwa Savage, who is going on media tours to promote her song, had an interview with Beats FM where she was asked about her relationship with the Joro crooner.

Information Nigeria recalls both artistes have sparked dating rumours by constantly making public appearances together and featuring in each other’s music videos.

The former first lady of Mavin records addressed the rumours, stating that they are very good friends and she benefits from their friendship as they do music and attend ‘public and private’ shows together.

When asked the reason she is still single, the mother of one said there is no exact reason but it’s just where she has found herself.

The singer went on to say that men do not slide in her DM to try their luck with her.

In her words,

“you know when people say men slide into their dms….nobody slide into my dms, people only do to ask for school fees, I don’t get naughty pictures”

Watch video below: