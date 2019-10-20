Wizkid Brings Naira Marley On Stage At #StarboyFest London02 Arena (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid brought ‘soapy’ crooner, Naira Marley on stage at his concert dubbed “Starboy Fest”, which took place The 02 Arena, London on Saturday.

The event was on the same day with the prestigious award night “The Headies Award”.

Wizkid took his fans by surprise by bringing in Naira Marley and playing his song on stage to perform during starboyFest.

The excited soapy crooner brought his A-game by delivering a special Zanku dance.

