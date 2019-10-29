Wizkid Celebrates As His Son, Zion Clocks 2

Nigerian superstar singer, Wizkid has taken to social media to celebrate his third child, son Zion.

The ‘Joro’ crooner penned a sweet birthday message for his little boy who turned 2 today, 28th of October, 2019.

Wizkid, who has been trending for days now, following his successful shows in London and Paris, took to his Twitter page to declare his love for his son, adding that the little boy is his everything.

He simply tweeted;

“Zion’s day, Love you my blood, my light my everything.”

Wizkid welcomed Zion with his manager Jada Pollock.