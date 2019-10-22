Wizkid Celebrates His Baby Mama, Jada On Her Birthday (Photo)

Wizkid and Jada
Nigerian Singer Wizkid and Baby Mama Jada Pollock

Afro music star Wizkid has sent a shout out to his baby mama on as she adds on more year to her age.

Jada who is the singer’s third baby mama added a new age yesterday, and the singer took to his social media space to celebrate her.

Wizkid who took to his Twitter, congratulated Jada, calling her a superwoman and a strong mother.

In his own words: “Thank you Jada! Thank you Jada! Thank You, Jada! ❤️ Happy birthday! love you!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ superwoman!! My bad charge. Got you forever!”

See Post Here:

 

