Wizkid Gushes About 3rd Babymama, Jada Pollock

Nigerian singer, Ayo Balogun who is popularly known as Wizkid has taken to social media to gush about his baby mama, Jada Pollock.

The singer who had a very successful outing at the WizkidFest, which held at the O2 arena, London over the weekend, toom to Twitter to wish Jada, the mother of his son, Zion, a happy birthday with so much love.

It will be recalled that Pollock had in July this year, accused the Starboy via social media of abusing her physically and later claimed that her account was hacked.

Celebrating the mother of his third child, he described her as a superwoman whom he got forever.

He wrote: Thank you, Jada! Thank you, Jada! Thank You, Jada! ❤️ Happy birthday! love you !! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ superwoman!! My bad charge. Got you forever!!