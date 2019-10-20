Wizkid, Naira Marley Shun 13th Headies Award

While music lovers are still wondering if talented Nigerian singer, Wizkid, purposely made his Starfest show in London clash with the 13th headies award, the singer and Nairamarley have both dissed the indigenous award.

Recall that Naira Marley also missed the award show, preferring to be on Wizkid’s entourage in O2 Arena, London, well, he was the first to diss the Headies award.

Taking to his Twitter handle, he said his ‘new legwork’ dance which he introduced at the Starfest show is bigger than the entire Headies awards.

Reacting to his tweet, wizkid said 100 per cent correct.

See their tweets below;