Wizkid, Naira Marley Shun 13th Headies Award

by Eyitemi
Wizkid and Nairamarley
Popular Nigerian musicians, Wizkid and Naira Marley

While music lovers are still wondering if talented Nigerian singer, Wizkid, purposely made his Starfest show in London clash with the 13th headies award, the singer and Nairamarley have both dissed the indigenous award.

Recall that Naira Marley also missed the award show, preferring to be on Wizkid’s entourage in O2 Arena, London, well, he was the first to diss the Headies award.

Taking to his Twitter handle, he said his ‘new legwork’ dance which he introduced at the Starfest show is bigger than the entire Headies awards.

Read Also: 2019 Headies: Teni Wins Best Pop Singer Of The Year

Reacting to his tweet, wizkid said 100 per cent correct.

See their tweets below;

Tags from the story
Naira Marley, wizkid
0

You may also like

Nollywood actress Clarion Chukwura tells a story – “My first pregnancy story”

Davido – “My French Teacher In High School Told Me I Was The Most Unlikely To Succeed”

Kim Kardashian Gets Blasted By The Japanese For Calling Her New Underwear Brand ‘Kimono’

Photos: Kylie Jenner stuns in different poses for Quay Australia

Why Nigerian Actors Go Into Politics – Zulu Okafor Reveals

Don Jazzy Consoles Meek Mill: “Aburo You Try Jor”

Actor ‘Yomi Fabiyi’ Talks About Fate Of Late Moji Olaiya’s Children

Pastor Chris Okotie declares his intention to run for Presidency in 2019 during Church Service

Yemi Alade Drops New Single Titled — ‘Kissing’

Yemi Alade Drops New Single Titled — ‘Kissing’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *