Wizkid Reacts As Teni Promises To Help 3 Nigerians Start Up Their Businesses

Nigerian Singer, Teni has gotten a funny reply from star boy singer, Wizkid on her Instagram post.

The singer, who is preparing to release her highly anticipated album, took to Instagram to share a post in support for her latest single ‘Billionaire.’

In her post, she offered to help three Nigerians start up their businesses as she called for them to share their ideas with her.

Wizkid commented and said he’d like her support to start an ‘ashawo’ business.

His comments have gotten many Nigerians talking on the post’s comment section.

See The Posts Here: