Wizkid Rocks N2.3m Jacket For Starboy Fest

Nigerian Musician, Wizkid, has again made history after he sold out the 20,000 capacity O2 Arena in London, making it his second time doing this.

Wizzy, as he is fondly called, had so many top Nigerian artistes performing at the event.

Read Also: Starboyfest: Wizkid, Burna Boy Perform Together At O2 Arena (VIDEO)

Amongst the acts that performed at the show are; Burna Boy to Tiwa Savage, Fireboy DML, Oxlade, Naira Marley, Olamide amongst others.

The show was packed full of fans and music lovers.

One thing asides the performances people could not stop talking about is the outfit Wizkid wore for his event. A Louis Vuitton jacket said to have cost him a whopping $6,550.00 (N2.3 million).